SASKATOON -- A person at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” a news release said.

“With the Christmas break now upon us, it is important that we all follow health measures to decrease both the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and the risk of it entering schools when classes resume in the new year.”

The province announced 46 new cases in Saskatoon on Friday.