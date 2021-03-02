Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon school
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 8:56AM CST

SASKATOON -- A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Holy Family Catholic School according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).
The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division about the positive case on Monday, according to a GSCS news release.
The affected class will switch to online learning, the division said.
Risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact, GSCS said.