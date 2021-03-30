Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon high school
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 9:17AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, March 30, 2021 9:18AM CST
Holy Cross High School is shown in this file photograph.
SASKATOON -- A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Saskatoon high school.
On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools of a COVID-19 case in an individual at Holy Cross High School, the division said in a news release.
The affected cohorts will move to online learning, the division said.
There is a low risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact, the division said.