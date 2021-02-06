Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon high school
Published Saturday, February 6, 2021 11:27AM CST
St. Joseph High School. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at St. Joseph High School, according to a news release.
SHA informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) on Friday.
GSCS is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers but say the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.
Those affected at the high school will switch to online learning.