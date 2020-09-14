SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is warning some students at Holy Cross High School may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A letter was sent on Sunday to parents warning them a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in their student's cohort.

"Public Health will only be contacting parents/guardians of students, as well as any staff/visitors/volunteers who may have been in close contact with the case by the evening of Sept. 14," the letter said.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is very low."

The letter does not specify if the confirmed case is a student or staff member.

Parents are being reminded if their child shows symptoms of COVID-19 to call Healthline 811.

At this time, only the exposed students have been notified and are being required to stay at home to self-monitor.

A COVID-19 case was confirmed at a Saskatoon daycare last week,

This is a developing story. More details to come.