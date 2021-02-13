SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has confirmed to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) one positive COVID-19 case at Father Vachon School.

GSCS is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers, according to a Saturday news release.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the GSCS said.

The class with the COVID-19 case will switch to online learning after the February break.