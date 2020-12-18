SASKATOON -- A person at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School has tested positive for COVID-19, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division said in a news release.

School for the affected class will be cancelled Friday.

“With the Christmas break just around the corner, it is important that we all follow health measures to decrease both the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and the risk of it entering schools,” the division said.