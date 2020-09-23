SASKATOON -- An employee at Orano Canada's McClean Lake uranium mill has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

"It has been determined that the source of the infection was outside of the work environment," the firm said in a statement.

"Prior to arrival on site the employee was not aware of their contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19."

The employee is in isolation at the mill camp, and contact tracing and testing through Public Health began promptly, the company said.

"The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority,” Orano Canada President and CEO Jim Corman, said in the Sept. 20 statement.

"We wish our employee a speedy recovery and I urge everyone to follow all precautions in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”