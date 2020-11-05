Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at Langham high school
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 12:57PM CST Last Updated Thursday, November 5, 2020 1:41PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Prairie Spirit School Division says it has been informed of a COVID-19 case at Walter W. Brown School in Langham.
"The school community has been informed. To protect privacy, we are not able to share details. Classes continue at the school as usual," the division said in a news release.
The division said it is working closely with public health staff to ensure measures are in place to protect students and staff.