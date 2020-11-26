Advertisement
COVID-19 case at Holy Cross High School
Published Thursday, November 26, 2020 6:57PM CST
Holy Cross High School is shown in this file photograph.
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it was told Thursday of a positive COVID-19 case in a person at Holy Cross High School.
“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the division said in a news release.
“The affected cohorts will switch to online instruction starting November 27.”