COVID-19: As precaution, Sask. paramedics will give patients masks to wear
SASKATOON -- Effective immediately, Medavie Health Services West paramedics are asking all patients to wear a surgical mask.
"We continue to monitor best practices and work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure the safety of our frontline paramedics," Medavie said in a news release.
During every call, paramedics will provide patients a surgical mask to wear.
The move comes after Medavie asked people calling 911 to be upfront and honest about potential COVID-19 symptoms.
Even if the call is unrelated to COVID-19, Medavie said it is important for call takers to have as much information as possible so paramedics can take steps to protect themselves.