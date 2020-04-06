SASKATOON -- Effective immediately, Medavie Health Services West paramedics are asking all patients to wear a surgical mask.

"We continue to monitor best practices and work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure the safety of our frontline paramedics," Medavie said in a news release.

During every call, paramedics will provide patients a surgical mask to wear.

The move comes after Medavie asked people calling 911 to be upfront and honest about potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Even if the call is unrelated to COVID-19, Medavie said it is important for call takers to have as much information as possible so paramedics can take steps to protect themselves.