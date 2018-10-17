

CTV Saskatoon





An elevator fire at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon Wednesday has caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the building, at 520 Spadina Crescent East, around 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Fire crews arrived to find the building being evacuated and smoke pouring from a vent. The fired department says crews quickly discovered the smoke was coming from the elevator room and extinguished a small fire in that area.

Crews then ventilated the building of smoke.

A fire investigator found the cause of the fire to be faulty electrical equipment.