The appeal of a sentence imposed on the teen who pleaded guilty in the La Loche shooting is set to be heard Thursday morning in Regina.

Last May, a provincial court handed the then-teenager an adult sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The shooter was a few weeks away from his 18th birthday when he killed brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine in a home in La Loche. He then drove to the school, opened fire and killed teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier.

Defence lawyers claim Judge Janet McIvor ignored evidence of fetal alcohol syndrome, cognitive issues and Gladue factors when she handed down an adult sentence to the man.

They also claim McIvor did not properly apply elements of the Youth Criminal Justice Act in her ruling, and that she erred in her judgement of the shooter’s level of culpability and moral blameworthiness.

The offender cannot be named under the act.

