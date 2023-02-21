Court decision on future of Saskatoon Lighthouse delayed again

A Saskatoon judge is giving all parties involved until Friday to come to an agreement about the future of the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.

Court of King's Bench Justice Allisen Rothery was expected to decide on Tuesday afternoon whether to appoint a receiver to look into the finances of the organization after two board members -- Jerome Hepfner and Twila Redekopp -- submitted an application earlier this month for a 30-day interim period.

Lawyers representing the other three board members agreed receivership is a good option, but tried to organize a series of amendments to the application.

Negotiations were delayed because of the long weekend, and the three submitted a counterproposal of their own two hours before the hearing began on Tuesday.

These lawyers are seeking a more gradual phase out of the entire board, including executive director Don Windels, so a new board could be elected and work with the designated third party.

Lawyers representing Redekopp and Hepfner suggested the organization is in a state of dysfunction and a new board elected from the same membership would likely result in little to no changes, describing the notion as a "band-aid" instead of an immediate solution.

Beyond that, the lawyers representing the other three board members have to contend with Affinity Credit Union, the non-profit's primary creditor.

Affinity, which is owed $2.3 million from the Lighthouse and will fund upcoming pay dates for employees, said it supports Redekopp and Hepfner's application, but not the counterproposal submitted Tuesday.

Although Rothery said she is not optimistic an agreement can be reached by the end of the week, the lawyers representing the three board members have until Friday to persuade the lawyers representing the other parties that a slow and gradual phase out is in the best interest of the organization.