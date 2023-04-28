Court considers recalling witnesses in trial of man accused of murdering his estranged wife

A Court of King's Bench justice will have to decide if Greg Fertuck is able to call two witnesses back to court for questioning in the latest delay surrounding the murder trial.

After a year and a half of delays, Justice Richard Danyliuk was set to make his decision on what evidence would be allowed in the trial, including a piece of evidence where Fertuck admitted to undercover officers he killed his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, in what's called a Mr. Big sting operation.

Instead, Danyliuk was left considering an application from Fertuck to call two witnesses -- Kenneth Chan, a ballistics expert, and his former spouse, Doris Larocque -- for questioning again.

“The Crown is somewhat dismayed at the timing of this, given how long we have been doing this,” Crown prosecutor Carla Dewar said in the courtroom before saying, "If he wants to hear from them, he can call them."

While Danyliuk agreed, he said there are "no detours, no discounts on the path to justice."

The judge-alone trial, is in global voir dire, essentially a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence. It began in September 2021. Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in the death and disappearance of Sheree Fertuck, who was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015, when she left to haul gravel to a gravel pit near Kenaston. Her body has never been found. Fertuck was arrested in 2019.

He was charged after telling undercover officers that he killed his wife using a semi-automatic rifle.

Fertuck is representing himself in the case after his lawyers withdrew following a complaint from Fertuck. He says he wants to re-examine the two crown witnesses because his lawyers weren't asking the questions he wanted them to.

Fertuck told the court he was looking to re-examine Chan because he can prove the shell casings found at the gravel pit did not belong to him. He wants to question Larocque about being coerced by officers to testify that Fertuck told her he shot Sheree at the gravel pit and buried her body there.

Danyliuk reminded the court anything Fertuck said in the courtroom Friday was not evidence, but an opinion.

He is expected to come to a decision in roughly two weeks on whether Fertuck is allowed to question the witnesses again.