Court considers recalling witnesses in trial of man accused of murdering his estranged wife
A Court of King's Bench justice will have to decide if Greg Fertuck is able to call two witnesses back to court for questioning in the latest delay surrounding the murder trial.
After a year and a half of delays, Justice Richard Danyliuk was set to make his decision on what evidence would be allowed in the trial, including a piece of evidence where Fertuck admitted to undercover officers he killed his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck, in what's called a Mr. Big sting operation.
Instead, Danyliuk was left considering an application from Fertuck to call two witnesses -- Kenneth Chan, a ballistics expert, and his former spouse, Doris Larocque -- for questioning again.
“The Crown is somewhat dismayed at the timing of this, given how long we have been doing this,” Crown prosecutor Carla Dewar said in the courtroom before saying, "If he wants to hear from them, he can call them."
While Danyliuk agreed, he said there are "no detours, no discounts on the path to justice."
The judge-alone trial, is in global voir dire, essentially a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence. It began in September 2021. Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in the death and disappearance of Sheree Fertuck, who was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015, when she left to haul gravel to a gravel pit near Kenaston. Her body has never been found. Fertuck was arrested in 2019.
He was charged after telling undercover officers that he killed his wife using a semi-automatic rifle.
Fertuck is representing himself in the case after his lawyers withdrew following a complaint from Fertuck. He says he wants to re-examine the two crown witnesses because his lawyers weren't asking the questions he wanted them to.
Fertuck told the court he was looking to re-examine Chan because he can prove the shell casings found at the gravel pit did not belong to him. He wants to question Larocque about being coerced by officers to testify that Fertuck told her he shot Sheree at the gravel pit and buried her body there.
Danyliuk reminded the court anything Fertuck said in the courtroom Friday was not evidence, but an opinion.
He is expected to come to a decision in roughly two weeks on whether Fertuck is allowed to question the witnesses again.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Silencing your notifications after work make you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Regina
-
Regina police investigating collision between vehicle and pedestrian
Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in downtown Regina.
-
'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rally
As the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO
One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.
-
'I think it is proactive': Winnipeg has banned TikTok on all city devices
The City of Winnipeg has banned TikTok on all city devices, joining both the federal and provincial governments in the move.
-
Court approves $1.3M plan to keep physicians at Manitoba Clinic
A Manitoba justice has given the green light to a $1.3 million plan to keep physicians from leaving the Manitoba Clinic as it restructures.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Alleged thief wearing stolen security uniform breaks into multiple Calgary businesses
Multiple companies allege the same thief wearing a security uniform broke into their businesses Tuesday morning and made off with thousands of dollars in stolen electronics.
-
Bandits 1 victory from AJHL three-peat after overtime win at Spruce Grove
The Brooks Bandits have a chance to claim their third straight AJHL championship Friday night.
Edmonton
-
8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS
Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.
-
Unfilled residency spots suggest 'there is no Alberta advantage,' says AMA president
The president of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is calling the number of unfilled family physician residency spots in the province "unprecedented."
-
'We're not giving up': Family reacts to prosecutor's decision not to charge police officer who kicked teen in the head
A young man and his family are 'having a hard time' and 'hurting' after prosecutors decided the police officer who kicked him in the head will not be charged.
Toronto
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
-
Police investigating after 2 men in white van allegedly tried to lure youths in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating two suspicious incidents in Mississauga after a pair of men allegedly tried to lure three youths into their van this week.
-
You could be fined over $100 in Ontario if your licence plate looks like this
Drivers in Ontario stand to be fined $110 if their licence plate look like this.
Ottawa
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Major data breach at Queensway Carleton Hospital could affect 100,000 patients
The personal and health information of about 100,000 Queensway Carleton Hospital patients could be affected by a major data breach, the hospital said Friday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for total rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres Saturday through Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpass
An anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
Metro Vancouver friends say they found hidden camera at Airbnb rental
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway to celebrate a milestone birthday turned into a scary situation for a group of friends.
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
Montreal
-
'Chinese police stations': Montreal groups demand answers, apology after police investigation
Some Chinese Quebecers are asking for an explanation and an apology from the RCMP after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal police force had shut down all so-called “Chinese police stations” in Canada. The RCMP confirmed in March that it had opened an investigation into alleged Chinese police stations.
-
English speakers 'underrepresented' in Quebec civil service, CAQ wants to change that
English speakers in Quebec make up one per cent or less of the province's civil service according to figures presented by the finance minister but Eric Girard, who is also responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, said he'd like that number to grow.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
-
Men who triggered Colwood school lockdown with airsoft rifle won't be charged
Two men who triggered hold-and-secure protocols at Royal Roads University and a nearby elementary school Thursday after they were spotted carrying a replica rifle will not be charged, police say.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
Anglophone East School District makes changes to try and address overcrowding
The Anglophone East District Education Council made decisions Thursday night regarding how it plans to address overcrowding within its schools
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Sudbury widow makes emotional plea at Day of Mourning event
It was an emotional day inside Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium as workers came to the campus to take part in today's official National Day of Mourning.
London
-
Missing man found dead almost four years after disappearance
London police say a man who was reported missing almost four years ago has been found deceased. With the announcement from London police and OPP, Rachel and Anthony McMichael say they feel a semblance of relief following the four year-long search for their son.
-
Neighbours appeal contentious infill townhouse development on Upper Queen Street
The province may have the last word on a residential redevelopment plan in south London, Ont. that a sparked citywide debate about intensifying existing neighbourhoods. The Ontario Land Tribunal is being asked to overrule a recent council decision that rezoned 489 Upper Queen St. to permit two, five unit townhouse buildings.
-
London, Ont. brothers expected to be selected in NFL Draft
It’s going to be a weekend to remember for a pair of London brothers with dreams of playing in the NFL. Identical twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown are expected to be selected either Friday night or Saturday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.