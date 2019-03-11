Counselors are on hand for students who may have witnessed a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

A school bus carrying elementary and high school students from École Canadienne Francaise struck the teen girl at the intersection of Clarence Avenue South and 2nd Street East Friday after school.

Three other school buses with children onboard were in the area at the time of the crash, according to Pier-Olivier Fortin, a spokesperson for the francophone school division.

Emergency counselors were available to students immediately following the crash and a letter was sent home to families Saturday morning explaining that emergency counseling services were on-hand all weekend long and Monday for those who needed it, Fortin said.

The school bus that struck the girl was a Hertz North bus. A spokesperson for the bus company told CTV News that grief counselors are available to the driver involved in the collision and the other drivers that witnessed the incident. He said the company would be providing a statement once police conclude the investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service has released few details on what happened, but it did say collision analysts continue to investigate and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours but was reopened Friday evening.

The victim’s name has not been released.