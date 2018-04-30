The contentious fire pit debate has come to a decision after Saskatoon city council voted the use of backyard fire pits only be allowed between the hours of 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The amended bylaw now states open-air fires are prohibited outside of the timeframe. The new rule came into effect shortly after the 6-5 vote took place Monday afternoon.

The fine for a first offence for breaking the bylaw is $250 and $500 for a second offence.

The decision was met with “amazing relief” for Kaela Tennet and her son Jack, who has asthma and another condition that makes him more sensitive to airborne irritants.

“It feels like my lungs, they start to close up, and I can’t breathe,” Jack said, simulating a gasping for air noise. “We had to go to the hospital.”

Tennet approached city council more than two years ago about the issue and said since then she and her family have experienced harsh comments from others in the community. Tennant said while she’d like to see a total ban, she’s relieved to have predictability to know when fires will be burning.

She said Jack often has to sleep at other peoples’ homes on the weekends to avoid becoming ill and a hospital visit because there are numerous outdoor fires in her neighbourhood of Mayfair.

“At least we can go home and know that by 11 p.m. we can open up our windows. By 11 p.m. we know when it’s going to end,” she told reporters after the vote. “We have that protection, that assurance.”

Coun. Darren Hill called the decision “irresponsible.” He said he’s not opposed to introducing a timeframe but that the necessary research and public consultation wasn’t done when deciding on the 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. timeframe.

“This bylaw is not our best work,” he told reporters. “It’s absolutely ridiculous. We didn’t do the proper work and background of this issue. We just simply pulled an arbitrary time frame out of thin air and introduced that.”

He’s also concerned the new regulations will add unnecessary work for the Saskatoon Fire Department, which enforces the regulations.

“We heard clearly from the fire chief that he could not guarantee that enforcing a fire pit that’s burning at ten minutes after 11 will not add response time to a call that they're going to receive from a particular fire hall. That’s wrong,” he said.

Enclosed wood-burning devices including barbecues, smokers, pizza ovens and chimeneas are still allowed to be used at any time.

Hill said he believes this is an issue that will come up again in the future and that some won’t be satisfied until there is a complete ban on wood-burning fire pits in Saskatoon.

How councilors voted:

For: Mayor Charlie Clark, Coun. Ann Iwanchuk, Coun. Mairin Loewen, Coun. Bev Dubious, Coun. Sarina Gersher, Coun. Hilary Gough.

Against: Coun. Cynthia Block, Coun. Darren Hill, Coun. Randy Donauer, Coun. Zach Jeffries, Coun. Troy Davies.