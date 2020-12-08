SASKATOON -- A city councillor wants to look at developing better standards for noise, dust, lighting and other nuisances she says are impacting residents near the West Industrial area.

On Tuesday, Councillor Hilary Gough tabled a motion at a Planning and Development Committee meeting to look at expanding standards related to nuisance conditions in the area that have been concerning for residents.

“Some of that could include new city regulations and standards. Some of it could be better integrating provincial or jurisdictional standards,” Gough told CTV in an interview following the meeting.

Gough says she has spoken with residents in king George and Pleasant Hill and the concerns with the West Industrial area go beyond noise.

“I heard repeatedly from folks who were worried about the health impacts of the dust they were inhaling every day,” Gough said, adding some in Pleasant Hill say they can’t sleep because of the hours of operation at some adjacent properties.

A report from city administration says since 2016, the Community Standards Division has received 47 “unique complaints” related to potential bylaw infractions in the west industrial area.

“Common areas of concern focused on overgrown back lanes, noise complaints resulting from land use and debris in the right-of-way. A summary of complaint data is included. If contraventions are identified, the City works with the business to identify the issue and ensure the matter is addressed,” the report reads.