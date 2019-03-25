Saskatoon City Council on Monday voted to phase in a curbside organics program and funding for existing waste services over four years.

The years 2020, 2021 and 2022 would each see a property tax increase of one per cent followed by a .93 per cent increase in 2023 – the year in which the curbside organics program would start.

“We will now focus on developing the implementation plan for the curbside organics program,” Dan Willems, acting chief strategy and transformation officer, said in a news release.

“We look forward to providing this new service to residents in 2023 and making strides towards our waste diversion target.”

Ward 7 Councillor Mairin Loewen voted in favour of rolling out the program one year earlier. It would mean more aggressive property tax increases of 1.53 per cent, 1.35 per cent and 1.05 per cent in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I would like to have the shortest gap between beginning the pay and actually seeing something for your money. That’s why I wanted to accelerate the timeline today to have a quicker delivery of service.”

City council voted 7-4 in favour of the moderate roll-out option.

“I’m pleased we have a decision, again, on an organics program and I’m hopeful this one will stick,” Loewen said.

Council had approved a new waste collection program last year but that plan was scrapped after Coun. Darren Hill rescinded his vote.

At Mondauy’s meeting council also unanimously voted in favour of asking city administration to report on whether the city can allocate a portion of the $13.9 million the city is collecting from the federal gas tax.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill, who put forward the motion, and other councilors were looking for ways to have a curbside organics collection program without placing a burden on property taxes.

The city’s administration will report back on this option later this year.