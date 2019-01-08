Three months after approving a new mandatory organics program for single-family homes, city council will debate a motion to put the program on hold and begin a pilot project instead.

Coun. Randy Donauer put forward the motion at a council meeting in December, asking the city to look at a pilot program for organics before a full scale roll-out across the city.

The motion also calls for considering allowing current composters to opt out. It also asks city administration to report on expanding the voluntary program and banning organics from the landfill and black bins.

Donauer says he’s concerned about costs, and questions whether a new organics program should be entirely administered by the city or if private organizations should be involved.

In October, Council approved implementing a mandatory organics program for single-family homes slated to be implemented in 2020.

Donauer says he doesn’t want the city to move too fast and says other options should be considered such as phasing in the program over a few years, or rolling it out neighborhood-by-neighborhood.

Council has been debating new models for waste collection and organics for several months. A proposal to charge residents for waste collection according to the size of their garbage bin was initially approved last fall before council nixed the idea after Coun. Darren Hill changed his vote.

The motion to put the organics program on hold is expected to be discussed at City Hall on Jan. 28.