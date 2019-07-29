Saskatoon City Council continues to look for ways to lessen the possible property tax hike over the next two years.

At a meeting in June, the city’s administration presented a report to Mayor Charlie Clark and 10 city councilors presenting a 3.94 and a 4.17 per cent property tax increase for 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The report notes the increases are “required in order to maintain existing eservices, correct the Waste Services budget and begin the phase-in funding required for a city-wide curbside organics program.”

Unsatisfied with the projected tax increases, council instructed the administration to target a lower increase for 2020 and 2021.

On Monday, council will review nine different options, mostly budget allocation tweaks that, if voted on and chosen, can lessen the property tax increase slated over the next two years.

They include:

Change the planned implementation of a city-wide curbside organics program. According to the administration the current plan is to add 3.93 per cent over four years to property taxes to help fund the new curbside collection program. The administration’s report says the funding strategy would correct the funding shortfalls in the waste collection services and then provide money to launch an organics program in 2023.

Reduce the level of funding to the Building Better Roads Program, dedicated year-over-year funding aimed at improved roadways, as well as snow and ice management. Adjusting the funding model for roadways could reduce the tax increase by 0.08 per cent.

Taking $906,000 from the Multi-Material Stewardship Western (MMSW) Fund. However, the administration’s report says this would remove funding from the city’s Green Infrastructure Implementation Plan and the Biodiversity Action Plan. The report says this source of funding also helps subsidize the Multi-Unit Recycling Program. If selected, this option could reduce the property tax increase by 0.19 per cent for 2020 and 2021.

City council can also choose to remove subsidies for services provided for events in Saskatoon. Right now civic services are defined as non-cash civic assistance for event activities of outside organizations. Those services include garbage collection, street sweeping, barricades, signage and pylons.

If council decides to go ahead with all nine options, property taxes can fall from the current proposal down to 2.91 per cent in 2020 and 3.25 per cent in 2021.

More to come.