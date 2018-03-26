

Moses Woldu, CTV Saskatoon





A report recommending a registry be put in place for open air wood burning fire pits was quickly snuffed out during a Saskatoon city council meeting Monday.

Several councillors voiced their concerns regarding who would enforce the rule, and, without unanimous support, the report was not put forward.

Council then voted to extend a proposed fire pit curfew — from a six-hour period between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. to a nine-hour period from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. — after a suggestion from Coun. Mairin Loewen, but was unable to table a final vote on the proposed curfew.

Councillors Darren Hill and Zach Jefferies voted against a third reading of the bylaw, meaning the proposal remains on the table.

“I think this whole process is a serious mistake,” Hill said. “I think we are over governing the citizens of Saskatoon with this proposed bylaw without actually reviewing why we haven’t been enforcing the existing bylaw.”

Hill also told council he believes some of the proposed ideas — like the registry and curfew — would increase the fire department’s workload, but fire Chief Morgan Hackl said the Saskatoon Fire Department could establish and manage a wood or charcoal fire pit registry and teach residents the rules surrounding fire pits with its current staff.

The fire department received 236 complaints due to fire pits in 2017. One-hundred-and-forty-seven of them were made between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Not only will they be enforcing what they have currently been enforcing. They will now be enforcing all those calls that come after five minutes after 11 that there is a fire pit burning somewhere in the city,” Hill said.

A vote on the curfew is set to be made in April.