City Council is moving forward with a bylaw that would allow cab drivers to issue a cleaning fee for passengers who make a mess.

A city report says the fee would be added to a taxi fare if bodily fluids such as vomit or urine are left behind in the cab and would be paid at the end of a taxi trip. However, things like muddy shoes would not be subject to a cleaning fee.

Taxi drivers would be required to report and submit video evidence to the city in each case when a cleaning fee is charged. A formal appeal process would be included in the bylaw for passengers who dispute the fee, and new offences would be outlined for improperly charging the cleaning fee and failing to report it to the city.

The city still has to formally draft the bylaw before council can officially approved it at a future council meeting.

City council did not approve the recommended speed limit for a portion of the North Commuter Parkway encompassing the new Chief Mistawasis Bridge.

The transportation committee recommended a speed limit of 60 km/h be established on McOrmond Drive from Central Avenue to Wanuskewin Road.

However, some councilors expressed concern the speed limit was too low for how the road was designed and didn’t want to create speed traps for drivers.

Council approved lowering the speed limit to 50 km/h from 60 km/h on Betts Avenue from 22nd Street West to Hart Road; on Clarence Avenue from a point 50 metres south of Circle Drive to Stonebridge Boulevard; and on 8th Street from Moss Avenue to a point 400 metres east of McKercher Drive.

The parkway speed limit will be back in front of council in September.