In a 6-5 vote Monday evening, Saskatoon City Council decided to make Third Avenue, 19th Street and 23rd Street the city’s future active transportation network.

Decisions on implementation, including expenses, will be deferred for more consultation on design, construction and effects on parking and streetscaping.

In 2021, following the consultations, city administration is to report back on opportunities to cut costs.

Council also voted to remove the temporary bike lanes on Fourth Avenue by the end of June.

The vote came after robust debate around concerns about loss of parking and the effect on traffic and businesses.

Brent Penner, executive director of the Downtown Business Improvement District, told council the BID is not opposed to an active transportation network, but businesses have concerns that recent designs didn’t “hit the mark.” He said ensuring minimal parking loss is important and the plan needed to be improved.

Several residents addressed council in support of permanent bike lanes, saying they improve safety to cyclists and encourage other modes of transportation.