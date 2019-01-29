Saskatoon City Council unanimously approved the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s plans for an Indigenous preschool in the Montgomery neighborhood on Monday.

The STC says it would be located at a home in the area with plans to have 16 kids in the morning and 16 kids in the afternoon. The total number of kids attending each day would be capped at 35. Chief Mark Arcand says he hopes the preschool will be running by Sept. 1.

The Montgomery Place Community Association had voiced opposition to the project over concerns it would set a precedent for converting homes into commercial institutions. It also noted there are two other preschools in the area already operating under capacity.

However, supporters cited the locations as ideal because of the safe nature of the neighborhood and said the property would be maintained appropriately outside operating hours.

One resident criticized the public consultation and information process, saying it was sometimes hard to get their questions answered about the plan.

Council also approved a major condo development at the corner of College Drive and Clarence Avenue.

North Prairie Developments received the green light from council to build a 12-storey condo tower with 171 units on the site.

The Varsity View Community Association, along with many residents, had been opposed to the project citing concerns about parking and the potential effect on traffic.

Other residents voiced their support for the condos, saying the city needs to support infill development as growth needs evolve.