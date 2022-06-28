Council approves patio space for downtown Saskatoon shelter

City council has cleared the way for an outdoor space for clients of the Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) downtown shelter.

A report from administration said having such a space would "lessen the impact of loitering and nuisance activities."

The space would provide "immediate benefits to users of the facility," the report said.

The "parking patio" space will be similar to those allocated to some eateries in the city.

"I don't have concern about activities of the wellness centre being visible to residents in Saskatoon," Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough said, speaking in support of the plan.

"I think if we're going to be uncomfortable about that, we should feel uncomfortable about homelessness in our community."

While council was unanimous in its support for the plan, Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block — who represents downtown — said some residents are concerned.

"I believe strongly that providing outdoor space is you know a pivotal piece of the equation to make life better for everyone," Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block said.

"I think you would understand that I also have a whole pile of residents that are concerned about this and are wondering what this means for them and how they're going to navigate."

Block said residents are feeling increased pressure due to the ongoing "crisis" of homelessness in the community.

Mayor Charlie Clark called it an "evolving situation."

"I think over the last several years, we've talked about how the Lighthouse you know, also the place that people end up gathering is on the sidewalk because there's no other clear outdoor space," Clark said.

"I do believe it's a step that's worth trying and adapting and seeing how it goes and providing dignity to the people who are needing that space."

The temporary shelter was opened in December, originally with a six-month timeline for operation.

Council granted an extension earlier this month as the STC works to relocate to a permanent location on 20th Street West.