City Council has given the green light to city administration to develop a framework for revising speed limits in residential areas, school zones and playground zones.

However, several councilors stressed they are not asking administration for any changes to speed limits, but just for a review on potential options.

City administration wants councilors to consider lowering speed limits in Saskatoon’s residential streets – from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. According to a city administration report, reducing speed limits would improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“By lowering the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h, the survival rate would improve by 40 per cent,” the report reads, adding that 69 people were killed on Saskatoon roads between 2007 and 2016.

Some busy roads, like Taylor Street and Clarence Avenue, would be exempt from speed limit reductions.

School and playground zones could also be subject to a speed limit reduction, according to the report

Ward two Councilor Hilary Gough said she looked forward to seeing the results of the review.

Ward four Councilor Troy Davies opposed the review saying some neighborhood traffic reviews have not even been completed, and wants to see the results of traffic calming measures already implemented. He’s also concerned about the costs.

Angela Gardiner, acting General Manager of Transportation and Utilities, says the estimated cost to undertake the review is $50,000. Funding would have to be approved during budget deliberations in November.

The Administration is planning to bring forward a report in the third quarter of 2019.