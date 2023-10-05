Could the Saskatoon security guard in FreshCo arrest video sue for defamation?
The trial of an Indigenous woman whose arrest was recorded and went viral has finished, but questions remain about whether the security guard could make a case for defamation.
Security guard Cameron McMillan attempted to detain Annette Custer outside a Saskatoon FreshCo on April 14, 2021.
The video of her arrest was shared widely online, and sparked thousands of comments, including from local leaders.
According to court documents, McMillan was called racist, criminal and violent — with some even claiming he committed sexual assault. McMillan was fired from his job and his security license was revoked.
In the end, a judge found McMillan acted within his rights and found Custer guilty of assault and theft.
Litigation lawyer Ryder Gilliland has been practicing law for more than 20 years, with a focus on media and privacy cases. He says McMillan has a case for defamation, but it likely wouldn’t stand up in court.
“The threshold for suing for defamation is very low because all you have to show is that you've been defamed and that the defamation has gone out to third parties,” Gilliland tells CTV News.
“For example, in this case, clearly he has been defamed publicly.”
Days after the arrest, a press conference was held by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN). Chief Bobby Cameron said McMillan treated Custer inhumanely and pushed for criminal charges to be laid.
While McMillan may have a case for defamation, Gilliland says the defence’s case could be stronger.
“A lot of the heavy lifting in defamation cases happens with the defences,” Gilliland says.
“If I were advising the security guard about the potential for suing defamation, I would alert him that there's a strong possibility that much of the commentary is going to be protected by fair comment.”
Fair comment is the defence that protects the right to express opinions on matters of public interest.
Brett Caraway, professor of media economics at the University of Toronto, says the social media “ecosystem moves really fast.”
“It's hard to slow down for a second and have a more introspective conversation around what's actually going on,” Caraway says.
“And of course, what we’ve seen here is that the court has a very different interpretation than what the court of public opinion had.”
Caraway says he would like to see more “good-faith dialogue” on social media, than impulsive comments.
“The thing about online social media is that they hone their algorithms to elevate or amplify the content most likely to get shared, the most likely to generate as much user-engagement as possible — which tends to be content that provokes the strongest reaction in people. And that's very different than trying to bring people into what I would call a ‘good-faith dialogue,’” Caraway says.
Custer’s lawyer, Chris Murphy, says it was appropriate for local leaders to speak out before the verdict.
“They shouldn't be muzzled and wait for a decision that may never come because charges that are initially laid are sometimes later stayed,” Murphy said, following Custer’s sentencing on Wednesday.
“If you wait for a decision of the court before you pass judgment on behaviours of people in society — you'll be waiting forever.”
Custer received a six-month conditional discharge for assault and theft.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honor a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot 'girlfriend' to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow nearly two years ago.
77-year-old-man illegally obtained US$2K worth of erectile drugs and intended to sell them in retirement community: police
Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than US$1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere.
Regina
-
Syringe stabbing was likely random attack, Moose Jaw police say
A person who was stabbed with a syringe in downtown Moose Jaw appeared to be the victim of a random attack, police say.
-
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange over $240K lost to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
-
Outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson wins Winnipeg seat in election
Outgoing Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has hung on to her legislature seat for the Progressive Conservatives.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal signed, site preparation set to start this year
Agreements to fund and build a new home for the Calgary Flames and revitalize the surrounding area have been signed and site preparation on the project is scheduled to begin this year, Alberta's transportation minister tells CTV News.
-
Hockey Calgary not made aware of new Hockey Canada dressing room policy
Hockey Canada is introducing a new policy that requires minor hockey players and officials of all ages to wear a base layer before entering the dressing room or to change in a private washroom stall at the rink.
-
‘Cannot be silenced’, hundreds gather for Sisters in Spirit Walk and Vigil in Lethbridge
Hundreds sang, chanted and drummed from city hall to Galt Gardens Wednesday evening for the 17th annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil and Memorial March.
Edmonton
-
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring former Nazi and U of A chancellor, university won't comment
The University of Alberta is not offering any comment after the Governor General's office apologized for awarding the Order of Canada to former university chancellor and Nazi veteran Peter Savaryn.
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
Big Air returns to Edmonton, promises 'truly unique' snowboarding experience
Big Air snowboarding is coming back to Edmonton this winter – even bigger.
Toronto
-
'Beautiful forever': Husband of Toronto mother who was struck by stray bullet opens up about loss
The husband of a woman and mother of two young daughters who was killed in Toronto’s east-end this summer is opening up about the grief that he lives with and the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.
-
Boy, 13, charged after allegedly fleeing scene of Niagara region collision in stolen family car
A boy from the Niagara region has been arrested and charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of a late September collision while operating one of two vehicles police say he'd stolen from his family's home that week.
-
Major grocery chain apologizes after shopper buys 'mislabelled' chicken past its best-before date at Toronto store
A major grocery chain is apologizing after a Toronto shopper purchased “mislabelled” chicken that was already past its best-before-date.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa Student Transportation Authority short 71 drivers as it looks to fill gaps in service
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority is asking principals to find "creative solutions" to get students on existing bus routes and is looking at using savings from cancelled trips to fund transportation options, as thousands of students remain without a ride to school this fall.
-
Dog damages thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to cover the cost of replacing a sensor used to X-ray an animal's mouth, after the equipment was damaged by a dog during a routine dental procedure.
-
Thieves targeting homes of Ottawa Asian and South Asian community, police warn
Ottawa police are investigating more than a dozen residential break-ins they say are targeting homes belonging to members of the city's Asian and South Asian communities.
Vancouver
-
1 driver unaccounted for after fiery crash closes Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A fiery crash has shut down Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek in the B.C. Interior.
-
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
-
New Westminster police appeal for witnesses, video in shooting investigation
Police in New Westminster are appealing for witnesses and information after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound earlier this week.
Montreal
-
4 students arrested in Quebec after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner orders public hearing into Victoria police shooting death
British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a public hearing into the 2019 death of a woman who was shot with "less-lethal" projectiles from a Victoria police weapon.
-
Victoria 'embraces adventure,' for top spot on Condé Nast list of world's best cities
An award-winning travel magazine says British Columbia's capital city tops its 2023 list of the world's best cities. Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, says Victoria captured top marks in its annual Readers' Choice Awards of top cities.
-
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
2 people charged with first-degree murder in Minto man’s death: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says two additional people have been charged in connection to a homicide that happened last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Sex offender in Elliot Lake charged with sexually assaulting children
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City council decides fate of five proposed homeless hub locations
A long awaited debate in London reached its conclusion on Thursday, with city council voting to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Oct. 10.
-
Blustery, cool Thanksgiving weekend on the way, temperatures set to plummet
A cold front is heading into southern Ontario Thursday night ending the extended warm summer-like temperatures.