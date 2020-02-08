SASKATOON -- After about 10 hours of deliberations, a jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder.

Cory Smockum, 38, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault and choking in connection to an incident involving his then-girlfriend Adrienne Lennie on Oct. 13, 2018.

The 12 jurors found Smockum guilty of attempted murder, but could not come to a verdict for his sexual assault and choking charges.

Lennie said Smockum got on top of her inside a Hanley garage, continuously punched her in the face and choked her unconscious three times.

She testified Smockum threatened to kill her, and even told her parents in a phone call that their daughter was going to die.

The 30-year-old said Smockum made her perform oral sex, and forced her to pull her pants down for anal sex.

But Smockum, on the stand, denied the sexual assault.

He said he did hit Lennie but it was only out of self-defence after she swung a hammer at him.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.