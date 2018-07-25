

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan prisons need a new supplier to provide items — from deodorant and shampoo, to condoms and lubricants.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is seeking a tender to provide three Saskatchewan prisons with:

10,000 condoms

2,000 dental dams

3,500 single-use lubricants

The items are provided to inmates for free to prevent sexually-transmitted infections.

A spokesperson for CSC said giving offenders safe sex supplies is part of the policy to ensure “every inmate is provided with toilet articles and all other articles necessary for personal health and cleanliness.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said it agrees taxes should pay for safe sex products.

“Making sure that people don’t get sick is actually good for those people, but it’s also good for taxpayers. Paying for treatments when people get preventable diseases in prisons, that’s not great for taxpayers,” Todd MacKay, the prairie director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said.