Saskatoon’s new Chief Mistawasis Bridge is meant to ease traffic congestion, but some Corman Park residents say the opposite is happening in their area.

There’s an influx of drivers using Township Road 374 as a shortcut to access the new bridge from Highway 41, Corman Park administrator Adam Tittlemore said.

“We’ve been receiving a number of complaints from residents in the area of increased traffic levels.”

Russ Schindel said the new traffic on the grid road in front of his house is a safety concern.

“If people try to pass, there’s dust and there’s just no visibility. There can be accidents, and if it floats on the yard it just coats everything,” Schindel said.

Schindel has put up makeshift signs as an effort to deter speeders.

The RM said it plans to put up stop signs at intersections in the area and apply a dust-control product on Road 374.

“We’d use a calcium chloride or another product to tamper down that dust so it becomes less of an issue,” Tittlemore said.

In the future the RM said it could consider paving the road.