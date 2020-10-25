SASKATOON -- Corman Park police officers said officers encountered a private construction company vehicle with illegally-equipped emergency lights, issuing the driver a court summons for the offence.

On Oct. 24, Corman Park police said officers were in the midst of a traffic stop on Highway 5 when an officer saw an ambulance with emergency lights flashing, approaching. In a news release CPPS said as the ambulance passed, the officer saw the ambulance was actually a privately-owned construction company vehicle, and the driver activated the illegally-equipped emergency lights.

Police said the driver was stopped and received a court summons to appear in December for driving a vehicle equipped with emergency lights, that is not an emergency vehicle.