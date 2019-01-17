

CTV Saskatoon





A fire caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to a Corman Park home overnight.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the home in the 300 block of Greenbryre Lane around 2:10 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found a two-storey home that was under construction fully engulfed in flames.

Since there are no fire hydrants in the area, fire crews used water tanker trucks to extinguish the blaze. The fire destroyed the home, but the neighbouring home sustained minimal damage.

Fire crews remained at the scene on Thursday morning to put out hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.