SASKATOON -- After being forced to close to adhere to COVID-19 health orders, two services in Saskatoon have once again open their doors.

Prairie Harm Reduction’s (PHR) safe consumption site and The Bridge are once again giving residents in core neighborhoods a place to go.

“It meant those people that use our service, couldn’t get basic needs met which was a tough decision for us, but we are trying to do out part and help so we made the tough decision to close,” said PHR's executive director Jason Mercredi.

Following multiple negative tests and a two-week isolation, Mercredi said his organization worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to make sure enough time passed to prevent any further spread among staff.

“It felt like a big relief that we were able to get back to serve the public. Some people were really angry that we were closed, but they’re very happy that we are open.”

The site also provides, washroom services and a warmup location for anyone who needs it, in addition to the safe consumption site.

Just down the road, The Bridge on 20th Street provides meals to those in need and they were also forced to close because of COVID-19 cases among staff at the facility. The Bridge welcomed its first guests back on Saturday which was a relief for many including James MacKay, who said he comes to the centre for food as well as friendship daily. When the centre closed without warning two weeks ago, it came as a shock.

“Me and my friend showed up and didn’t know what was going on. I had to call on the of the guys who work here to find out what was happening,” MacKay told CTV News.

Now with the doors open again, he worries about another shut down if there are more cases in the building, but hopes they look at options to provide take-out food because it’s a heavily-relied on service in the area according to MacKay.

Linda Walker the executive director and one of the pastors at The Bridge said they are planning ahead to Christmas where they will feed over 200 people in small groups and provide them with a gift bag made possible by donations.

“We are faith based here and we don’t know what tomorrow will bring, COVID or not so we are full of hope that we are going to be able to do all we have planned to do,” Walker said.