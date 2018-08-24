

CTV Saskatoon





A 24-year old man was intoxicated when he assaulted an officer in a grocery store, Saskatoon police say.

Around 1:10 p.m. Thursday police received a report of a man shouting threats and causing a disturbance in a grocery store in the 2900 block of 8th Street, police said in a news release.

When an officer responded to the scene the suspect, who was armed with a knife, charged at the officer and struck him several times in the face. The officer began struggling with the suspect in an effort to subdue him, his knife fell to the floor and a civilian was able to move it away safely.

A second officer arrived on scene within minutes and helped subdue the suspect, who was still resisting arrest and uttering threats. After further struggle the man was handcuffed and taken into custody.

The first officer on scene was transported to hospital for treatment. He was found to be suffering from what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries. It is believed the man was under the influence of an intoxicant, police say.

He is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, common assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, uttering threats and mischief.