SASKATOON -- Mainly cloudy conditions prevail for the better part of the day, as temperatures hover near the freezing point.

Scattered snow slides across Saskatchewan later this afternoon and into the evening. Holding out hope – the later part of the week sees a warm-up, and will last into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Cloudy

High: -1

Evening: -2

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: 3

Friday –Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0