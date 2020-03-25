Cooler-than normal-temps greet us this morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:04AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- Mainly cloudy conditions prevail for the better part of the day, as temperatures hover near the freezing point.
Scattered snow slides across Saskatchewan later this afternoon and into the evening. Holding out hope – the later part of the week sees a warm-up, and will last into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Cloudy
High: -1
Evening: -2
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: 3
Friday –Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 0