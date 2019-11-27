SASKATOON – The end of November will feel like the end of November after a string of above seasonal warmth. Cooler air has moved into our region, and is expected to linger through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Partly Cloudy

High: -6 C

Evening: -8 C

9 p.m.: -8 C

Thursday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Friday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -7 C