Cooler conditions return to the Prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 6:53AM CST
SASKATOON – The end of November will feel like the end of November after a string of above seasonal warmth. Cooler air has moved into our region, and is expected to linger through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Partly Cloudy
High: -6 C
Evening: -8 C
9 p.m.: -8 C
Thursday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: -7 C
Friday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -7 C