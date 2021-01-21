Advertisement
Cooler air returns to the province, as it finally feels like January: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 6:20AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures hover around the seasonal mark Thursday, but don’t get to accustomed to it, as we’re going to see the mercury plunge as the weekend arrives.
Arctic air will settle into the prairies this weekend, leaving things dangerously cold.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -12
Evening: -12
Friday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -8
Saturday – Partly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -19