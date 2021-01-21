SASKATOON -- Temperatures hover around the seasonal mark Thursday, but don’t get to accustomed to it, as we’re going to see the mercury plunge as the weekend arrives.

Arctic air will settle into the prairies this weekend, leaving things dangerously cold.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -12

Evening: -12

Friday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -19