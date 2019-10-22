Cool and windy temperatures in Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:17AM CST
SASKATOON – Stronger winds are arriving with advancing cloud cover.
Clear and cool conditions greet Saskatoon Tuesday morning .By the afternoon, we’ll see increasing winds from the ESE at 15-25 km/h. Temperatures will remain near the seasonal average for the rest of the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Cloudy
- High: 7 C
- Evening -3 C
- 9pm: 1 C
- Wednesday - Mostly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -6 C
- Afternoon High: 6 C
- Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -3 C
- Afternoon High: 7 C