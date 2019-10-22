SASKATOON – Stronger winds are arriving with advancing cloud cover.

Clear and cool conditions greet Saskatoon Tuesday morning .By the afternoon, we’ll see increasing winds from the ESE at 15-25 km/h. Temperatures will remain near the seasonal average for the rest of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Cloudy
  • High: 7 C
  • Evening -3 C
  • 9pm:  1 C
  • Wednesday - Mostly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -6 C
  • Afternoon High: 6 C
  • Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -3 C
  • Afternoon High: 7 C