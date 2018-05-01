The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has overturned a conviction involving a First Nations man who hunted on private land owned by a farming company.

On September 30th, 2015, Kristjan Pierone, an Indigenous man from Treaty Five in Manitoba, shot a bull moose in a slough while hunting near Swift Current. The moose was killed about 70 meters off a roadway on land owned by Benmoen Farming Company Limited.

Pierone was charged with unlawful hunting. However, court documents show the judge disagreed with the crown’s position.

The Crown argued that, because Pierone was from Treaty Five hunting on Treaty Four land, he did not have the right to claim treaty hunting rights within Treaty Four lands. Pierone pleaded not guilty and was acquitted.

But the Crown appealed that acquittal on the basis that the judge, “erred in law in concluding that Mr. Pierone had a treaty right to hunt on the privately owned land in issue and misapplied the leading case law on these matters,” according to court documents.

The appeal judge sided with the Crown and overturned the acquittal. In the decision, the appeal judge summarized a conclusion from a previous case that said First Nations do not have right of access if the land is visibly being put to use which is incompatible with hunting. Although Pierone was not given permission to hunt on the land, the judge said there were no signs posted and it appeared the land had not been cultivated for many years. The judge also said there were no houses, yardsticks, livestock or equipment in the area.

The case went to the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, which overturned the conviction on April 27th.

The court ruled the appeal judge incorrectly reviewed the case and the impact of the evidence. The court agreed with the original acquittal verdict and ruled the crown failed to prove the land was in use, or incompatible for hunting.

The FSIN says the decision affirms First Nations inherent treaty rights for hunting. “Many First Nations people rely on wildlife and plants for sustenance,” said FSIN Vice Chief Heather Bear in a news release. “This decision affirms that the First Nations have a prior right of access to the wildlife of the province as part of our inherent Treaty rights. This is an important issue and we will follow up with Minister of Environment.”