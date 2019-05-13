

CTV Saskatoon





Two 19-year-old Saskatoon men are facing charges after an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 400 block of Kenderdine Road, police say.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday police received a call about a robbery in progress. An employee reported that two men had entered wearing masks and carrying a knife or axe before stealing packages of cigarettes and the staff member’s cell phone, police say.

The suspects fled the scene but officers stopped their vehicle nearby, finding cigarettes, masks and an axe, police said.