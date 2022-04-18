Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structures

Saskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.

The "football field" sized fire was located south of Saskatoon on Highway 219 at the entrance to Beaver Creek Conservation Area, according to a news release.

"Fire crews made protection of the structures their priority by extinguishing and pushing the fire away from the buildings," the release said.

This grass fire was brought under control at 1:30 p.m.

A brush truck remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.