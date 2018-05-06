

CTV Saskatoon





A controlled burn quickly became unmanageable on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a large grass fire near Auction Mart Road at around 1 p.m.

Nearly 50 firefighters and 17 fire trucks from Saskatoon, Dalmeny and Martensville were called to help battle the flames.

The fire threatened three homes. Two were saved by crews, but one had extensive damages.

“They lost some personal items, a two-car garage, a tractor, a car,” Battalion Chief Brent Hart said, adding that the homeowners are “devastated” by the damages.

Crews were able to control the fire by 5:30 p.m. They stayed on scene to deal with spot fires until 11 p.m., and returned Sunday to extinguish remaining flare-ups.

Hart said dry conditions paired with strong winds likely fueled the fire.

“The conditions were right for a fire. The temperature was about 22 degrees, the humidity was down to 26 per cent. When those two numbers come together, it creates conditions that are right for firefighting,” Hart told CTV News.

One firefighter was injured and treated on-scene for minor burns. There were no other injuries.