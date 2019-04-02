

CTV Saskatoon





Drivers can expect delays as construction is set to resume Wednesday at the new McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange, the city says.

This phase of work includes removing the temporary ramp accommodating southbound traffic on McOrmond Drive going westbound on College Drive.

Removing the temporary ramp is necessary so crews can start building the permanent southbound lanes.

Until the new lanes are built, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and must use the permanent ramp on the new interchange to go westbound.

Delays are expected, especially during the morning peak time. Northbound traffic heading into the Willowgrove, Erindale, and Arbor Creek areas will not be affected.

Work on the McOrmond Drive and College Drive interchange and the new interchange at Boychuk Drive and Highway 16 will be complete this summer, the city says.