SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has awarded the tender for the new $36.6 million, 72-bed long-term care facility to Binder Construction of Edmonton.

“People all over northwest Saskatchewan will benefit from having this new long-term care home in Meadow Lake. It will offer more space, privacy, and a safer, modern environment for residents and staff,” said local MLA Jeremy Harrison said in a news release.

“This project will complete our government’s commitment to build 13 new long-term care facilities across the province.”

The current Northland Pioneers Lodge has 55 beds. The new project includes $29.3 million from the province and $7.3 million from the local community.

Construction began in April with completion expected by fall 2021. The new and larger facility will improve access and better meet the needs of Meadow Lake and area residents who require a high level of continuing care, according to the release.

The new facility will be built on 10 acres of land donated to the former Prairie North Health Region by Jake and Eve Danilkewich. The site is located in the RM of Meadow Lake across from the industrial area along Highway 4 north.