Construction prolonged on busy stretch of Saskatoon road
A section of one of Saskatoon’s busiest roads will remain closed as a fresh break in the water main on Wednesday further delayed repairs.
Lanes on Circle Drive between 33rd Street and Airport Drive were shut down on Monday afternoon when a water main break led to a washout of the road.
Southbound lanes of the road were reopened Tuesday as repair work continued.
On Wednesday, when workers re-pressured the water line after completing repairs, the city says a new break occurred, prolonging the work.
“The city shares everyone’s frustration as the northbound lanes will not be reopened until later this week,” the city said. “A reopening date will be communicated once confirmed.”
Homes and businesses west of Circle Drive and south of Airport Drive will continue to experience lower water pressure than normal, the city said.
