It will change the city’s skyline, and construction is moving quicker than expected.

The new Alt Hotel being built at River Landing could open six to eight months earlier than anticipated, according to a report from city hall.

The Alt Hotel will be a 15-storey building, and is being constructed adjacent to a condo tower.

The report says the developer indicted that in February that the hotel would be completed and open for business by December of this year.

The developer wants the civic streetscaping to be completed by December, to allow guests who wish to access the building.

The report says the city was anticipating the hotel being completed by the spring or summer of 2019, and was developing streetscaping plans for that time period. It says a final streetscaping design was submitted to the city in mid-April after the developer had to make adjustments due to the construction of the parkade, before the condo building had been designed.

Administration now recommends combining city and developer streetscaping construction into one project, with the developer being the lead to lower costs, risk and to avoid delays.

According to the reports, allowing the developer to do the work means better coordination to adapt to adjustments made on the construction site.

The report is scheduled to be tabled at City Hall during a planning and development committee meeting on Monday.