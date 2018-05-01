

CTV Saskatoon





Construction crews have returned to work at a hotel on Lorne Avenue, after the building went up in flames last month.

The site’s engineer deemed the building structurally safe for builders to continue construction on the exteriors.

“The engineer went through the building and the building is safe. Concrete walls are safe,” Ray Runtz, the construction site supervisor, said.

The fire started on April 18 in the upper floors of a tower of the building and propane tanks inside caused explosions.

Runtz said the concrete walls acted like a fire-stop, which limited damage to the centre of the building.

The site’s engineer is inspecting each floor to determine which ones need to be rebuilt, starting from the top level, down.

Wayne Rodger, assistant fire chief, said the fire department will start its investigation once the site’s interiors are deemed secure — but there’s a possibility fire crews may not be able to enter and determine a cause of the fire.

“There is always a fear of collapse. We’re not going to subject our staff to those kinds of conditions. So if that’s the case, if we can’t ensure their safety, which would eliminate the scene examination, we’d be forced to conclude,” Rodger said.

No injuries have been reported, and Rodger said the fire department was told no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.