

CTV Saskatoon





Major road work is underway on a stretch of Saskatoon’s Idylwyld Drive.

Construction on the road, between 33rd and 39th streets, started Monday. Work includes road resurfacing as well as water and sewer upgrades, according to the city.

One lane of Idylwyld will remain open in both directions during work, but the city still advises drivers to find alternate routes, as delays are expected.

The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete.