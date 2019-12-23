SASKATOON -- An RCMP constable is recovering after being dragged by a car Saturday night.

The incident happened during a traffic stop on Highway 155 south of La Loche, according to RCMP.

While the officer was speaking with the driver of the car, it suddenly sped away.

The constable, whose patrol jacket became snagged on the inside of the car, was dragged 50 to 100 metres before coming free.

As a result, he suffered injuries to his lower body, RCMP say. The constable was taken to hospital for treatment and released.

A warrant has been issued for Colin Evan Lemaigre, the man RCMP say was driving the vehicle, in connection with the alleged incident.